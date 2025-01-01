Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Cruising into the sunset has never looked so good! At Eckert Auto Sales, were thrilled to present this stylish, used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Trendline, a true head-turner that’s ready to make every drive an experience. This stunning blue coupe with a comfortable gray interior is the perfect blend of classic charm and modern convenience. With only 104,000 km on the odometer, this Beetle is just getting started, offering you years of enjoyable driving. Get behind the wheel of this iconic vehicle and rediscover the joy of the open road.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>This Beetle boasts a responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, making city driving and highway cruising a breeze. Its front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various weather conditions. Plus, with the unique coupe body style, youre sure to turn heads wherever you go. Dont miss this opportunity to own a piece of automotive history!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Here are five features that make this 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Trendline a must-see:</p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa; padding-inline-start: 1.625em !important;><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Timeless Design:</span> Embrace the iconic Beetle silhouette, a symbol of style and individuality.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Fuel Efficiency:</span> Enjoy a satisfying blend of power and fuel economy from the efficient 2L engine.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Comfortable Interior:</span> Sink into the cozy gray interior and enjoy a comfortable ride, even on long trips.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Automatic Transmission:</span> Experience effortless driving with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Compact Agility:</span> Navigate city streets with ease, thanks to the Beetles compact and maneuverable design.</li></ul><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.</p><p>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.</p>

2018 Volkswagen Beetle

104,000 KM

Details

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Beetle

Trendline DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!!

13110707

2018 Volkswagen Beetle

Trendline DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWJD7AT6JM719502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruising into the sunset has never looked so good! At Eckert Auto Sales, we're thrilled to present this stylish, used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Trendline, a true head-turner that’s ready to make every drive an experience. This stunning blue coupe with a comfortable gray interior is the perfect blend of classic charm and modern convenience. With only 104,000 km on the odometer, this Beetle is just getting started, offering you years of enjoyable driving. Get behind the wheel of this iconic vehicle and rediscover the joy of the open road.

This Beetle boasts a responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, making city driving and highway cruising a breeze. Its front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various weather conditions. Plus, with the unique coupe body style, you're sure to turn heads wherever you go. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of automotive history!

Here are five features that make this 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Trendline a must-see:

  • Timeless Design: Embrace the iconic Beetle silhouette, a symbol of style and individuality.
  • Fuel Efficiency: Enjoy a satisfying blend of power and fuel economy from the efficient 2L engine.
  • Comfortable Interior: Sink into the cozy gray interior and enjoy a comfortable ride, even on long trips.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission.
  • Compact Agility: Navigate city streets with ease, thanks to the Beetle's compact and maneuverable design.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2018 Volkswagen Beetle