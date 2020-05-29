Menu
Account
Sign In
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Paul Sadlon Motors

705-726-1811

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

R

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Golf

R

Location

Paul Sadlon Motors

550 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4M 5A2

705-726-1811

Contact Seller

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,211KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5078760
  • Stock #: TT4105A
  • VIN: WVWWF7AU1JW296888
Exterior Colour
Blue
Engine
4-cylinder

Compact Cars

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paul Sadlon Motors

2014 Hyundai Tucson
 87,934 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
 56,239 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Rang...
 12,753 KM
$85,000 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Paul Sadlon Motors

Paul Sadlon Motors

550 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4M 5A2

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-1811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory