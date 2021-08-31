2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack

+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
THE GOLF ALLTRACK IS AN ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH TONS OF ROOM!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, REAR CARGO COVER, PUSH BUTTON START, SIRIUS XM RADIO, PANARAMIC SUNROOF AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1