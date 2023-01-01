Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Acura MDX

88,670 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2019 Acura MDX

2019 Acura MDX

A-Spec

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Acura MDX

A-Spec

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 10447704
  2. 10447704
  3. 10447704
  4. 10447704
  5. 10447704
  6. 10447704
  7. 10447704
  8. 10447704
  9. 10447704
  10. 10447704
  11. 10447704
  12. 10447704
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
88,670KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10447704
  • Stock #: Y0656A
  • VIN: 5J8YD4H0XKL801878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # Y0656A
  • Mileage 88,670 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Ford

2021 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 50,506 KM
$48,995 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Ranger Lar...
 9,441 KM
$59,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Ranger XLT...
 75,872 KM
$40,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory