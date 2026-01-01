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<p> </p><p>Cash Price:  $29,999</p><p>2019 Acura MDX Tech SH-AWD - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Keyless, Push Start, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Warning, Active Cruise Control, Power Sliding Doors, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth and More.  </p><p>Odometer:  82,200 KM</p><p>For immediate service please call Us at to book an appointment: (705) 725-1487 </p><p>Walk ins are also encouraged </p><p>GTR Auto Group</p><p>Location: 112 King St, Barrie</p><p>Business Hours:</p><p>Monday - Friday: 10am - 6pm</p><p>Saturday: 10am - 5pm</p><p>Sunday : Closed</p><p>www.gtrautogroup.com</p><p>Apply for Financing Online: www.gtrautogroup.com/financing</p><p>All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At GTR Auto Group, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.</p><p>We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Please consult for transport quotes.</p><p>PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.</p><p>FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. </p><p>We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, GTR Auto Group is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.</p>

2019 Acura MDX

82,200 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Acura MDX

TECH SH-AWD - LEATHER|SUNROOF|NAVI|NOACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle
14417460

2019 Acura MDX

TECH SH-AWD - LEATHER|SUNROOF|NAVI|NOACCIDENTS

Location

GTR Auto Group

112 King Street, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-725-1487

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
82,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J8YD4H47KL801565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1053 - 55B
  • Mileage 82,200 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Cash Price:  $29,999

2019 Acura MDX Tech SH-AWD - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Keyless, Push Start, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Warning, Active Cruise Control, Power Sliding Doors, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth and More.  

Odometer:  82,200 KM

For immediate service please call Us at to book an appointment: (705) 725-1487 

Walk in's are also encouraged 

GTR Auto Group

Location: 112 King St, Barrie

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 10am - 6pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.gtrautogroup.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.gtrautogroup.com/financing

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At GTR Auto Group, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Please consult for transport quotes.

PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.

FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. 

We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, GTR Auto Group is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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GTR Auto Group

112 King Street, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8
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$29,999

+ taxes & licensing>

GTR Auto Group

705-725-1487

2019 Acura MDX