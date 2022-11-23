$53,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,999
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Ford
705-737-2313
2019 Audi SQ5
2019 Audi SQ5
3.0T Technik RED LEATHER | HTD SEATS | NAVIGATION | ALLOYS |
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$53,999
+ taxes & licensing
80,835KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9399277
- Stock #: 7563
- VIN: WA1C4AFY2K2095795
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 80,835 KM
Vehicle Description
Red Leather, Heated Seats, Ventilated Seats, Heated Door Mirrors, Auto Dimming Door Mirrors, Body Colored Bumpers, Navigation, Air Conditioning, 19 Speakers, AM/FM Radio, SiriusXM, Automatic Temperature Control, Front dual zone A/C, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Front Fog Lights, Rear Fog Lights
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
7-Day Money Back Guarantee
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Barrie Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7