2019 Audi SQ5

80,835 KM

Details

$53,999

+ tax & licensing
$53,999

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

3.0T Technik RED LEATHER | HTD SEATS | NAVIGATION | ALLOYS |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,999

+ taxes & licensing

80,835KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9399277
  • Stock #: 7563
  • VIN: WA1C4AFY2K2095795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,835 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Audi SQ5 3.0 Technik Quattro 3.0L TFSI 8 Speed Automatic with Tiptronic


Red Leather, Heated Seats, Ventilated Seats, Heated Door Mirrors, Auto Dimming Door Mirrors, Body Colored Bumpers, Navigation, Air Conditioning, 19 Speakers, AM/FM Radio, SiriusXM, Automatic Temperature Control, Front dual zone A/C, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Front Fog Lights, Rear Fog Lights


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE




172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

7-Day Money Back Guarantee

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

