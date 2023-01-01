$23,995+ tax & licensing
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2019 Buick Encore
Preferred 1.4L TURBO!!
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
56,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10424976
- VIN: KL4CJASB2KB894565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 56,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TAKE THIS ENCORE AND HAVE FUN WITH THE 1.4L TURBO ENGINE AND ARRIVE IN STYLE!! THIS SUV WILL SAVE YOU LOTS OF MONEY IN GAS BUT STILL HAS THE POWER OF THE TURBO FOR ALL YOUR HIGHWAY DRIVING. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH AND ONSTAR. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
