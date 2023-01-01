Menu
2019 Buick Encore

56,000 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Buick Encore

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred 1.4L TURBO!!

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred 1.4L TURBO!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

56,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10424976
  VIN: KL4CJASB2KB894565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TAKE THIS ENCORE AND HAVE FUN WITH THE 1.4L TURBO ENGINE AND ARRIVE IN STYLE!! THIS SUV WILL SAVE YOU LOTS OF MONEY IN GAS BUT STILL HAS THE POWER OF THE TURBO FOR ALL YOUR HIGHWAY DRIVING. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH AND ONSTAR.  THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

