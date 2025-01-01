$15,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Buick Encore
Preferred GREAT GAS MILEAGE/TURBO!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and comfort with this sleek 2019 Buick Encore Preferred. This black beauty boasts a 1.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that delivers impressive fuel economy, making it ideal for navigating the city streets or hitting the open road. With its spacious interior and comfortable bucket seats, you'll enjoy every ride. This Encore Preferred has a 121,300km odometer reading, giving you confidence in its reliability.
Step inside this well-appointed SUV and feel the premium features that make it a standout. The black interior is stylish and comfortable, while the abundance of features will make every journey a joy. From the convenience of push-button start, partial leather seats and keyless entry to the safety of a rearview camera and security system, this Encore Preferred is ready to cater to your needs.
Ready to experience the best in compact SUVs? Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and check out this 2019 Buick Encore Preferred. You won't be disappointed.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
