Get ready to experience the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and comfort with this sleek 2019 Buick Encore Preferred. This black beauty boasts a 1.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that delivers impressive fuel economy, making it ideal for navigating the city streets or hitting the open road. With its spacious interior and comfortable bucket seats, youll enjoy every ride. This Encore Preferred has a 121,300km odometer reading, giving you confidence in its reliability.

Step inside this well-appointed SUV and feel the premium features that make it a standout. The black interior is stylish and comfortable, while the abundance of features will make every journey a joy. From the convenience of push-button start, partial leather seats and keyless entry to the safety of a rearview camera and security system, this Encore Preferred is ready to cater to your needs.

Ready to experience the best in compact SUVs? Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and check out this 2019 Buick Encore Preferred. You wont be disappointed.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

2019 Buick Encore

121,300 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Buick Encore

Preferred GREAT GAS MILEAGE/TURBO!!

12297735

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred GREAT GAS MILEAGE/TURBO!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJASB1KB747400

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,300 KM

Get ready to experience the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and comfort with this sleek 2019 Buick Encore Preferred. This black beauty boasts a 1.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that delivers impressive fuel economy, making it ideal for navigating the city streets or hitting the open road. With its spacious interior and comfortable bucket seats, you'll enjoy every ride. This Encore Preferred has a 121,300km odometer reading, giving you confidence in its reliability.

Step inside this well-appointed SUV and feel the premium features that make it a standout. The black interior is stylish and comfortable, while the abundance of features will make every journey a joy. From the convenience of push-button start, partial leather seats and keyless entry to the safety of a rearview camera and security system, this Encore Preferred is ready to cater to your needs.

Ready to experience the best in compact SUVs? Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and check out this 2019 Buick Encore Preferred. You won't be disappointed.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Split Rear Seat

Alloy Wheels

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty Included

Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Buick Encore