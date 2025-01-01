$18,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Buick Encore
Preferred PARTIAL LEATHER SEATS!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2019 Buick Encore Preferred, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek gray crossover boasts a comfortable gray interior, a peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder turbo engine, and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive. With only 73,600km on the odometer, this Encore Preferred is practically brand new and ready for your next adventure.
This Encore Preferred comes packed with features that elevate your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start, keeping your hands free. The rearview camera provides added peace of mind when reversing. Stay connected on the road with the touchscreen infotainment system that seamlessly integrates with your smartphone. And with its spacious interior and versatile cargo space, this Encore Preferred is perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a reliable and stylish SUV at Eckert Auto Sales.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Eckert Auto Sales
+ taxes & licensing
