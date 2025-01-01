Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2019 Buick Encore Preferred, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek gray crossover boasts a comfortable gray interior, a peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder turbo engine, and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive. With only 73,600km on the odometer, this Encore Preferred is practically brand new and ready for your next adventure.</p><p> </p><p>This Encore Preferred comes packed with features that elevate your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start, keeping your hands free. The rearview camera provides added peace of mind when reversing. Stay connected on the road with the touchscreen infotainment system that seamlessly integrates with your smartphone. And with its spacious interior and versatile cargo space, this Encore Preferred is perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways.</p><p> </p><p>Dont miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a reliable and stylish SUV at Eckert Auto Sales.</p><p> </p><p>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.</p>

2019 Buick Encore

73,600 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Buick Encore

Preferred PARTIAL LEATHER SEATS!!

12464566

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred PARTIAL LEATHER SEATS!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJASB0KB959835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Exhaust system, rear exit
Drivetrain, front-wheel drive (FWD models only.)

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Rear Vision Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Door locks, child security rear, manual
OnStar and Buick connected services capable (Fleet orders receive a 3-month trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down
Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Air filter, particle
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, roof-mounted

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Headlamps, halogen
Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Buick Encore