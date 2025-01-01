$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Buick Encore
Preferred GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and efficient SUV that's perfect for navigating city streets and weekend getaways? Check out this sleek, used 2019 Buick Encore Preferred available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This black beauty boasts a comfortable black interior, making every drive a pleasure. With its fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder turbo engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive and easy driving experience. This Encore has 121,300km on the odometer.
The Encore Preferred is designed to make your life easier. This compact SUV offers the versatility you need without sacrificing style or comfort. You'll appreciate the practicality of its four-door design and front-wheel drive, making it a breeze to handle in various driving conditions.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Eckert Auto Sales
