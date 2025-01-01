Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Looking for a stylish and efficient SUV thats perfect for navigating city streets and weekend getaways? Check out this sleek, used 2019 Buick Encore Preferred available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This black beauty boasts a comfortable black interior, making every drive a pleasure. With its fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder turbo engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a responsive and easy driving experience. This Encore has 121,300km on the odometer.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>The Encore Preferred is designed to make your life easier. This compact SUV offers the versatility you need without sacrificing style or comfort. Youll appreciate the practicality of its four-door design and front-wheel drive, making it a breeze to handle in various driving conditions.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.</p>

2019 Buick Encore

121,300 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!

Watch This Vehicle
12672918

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1750518517373
  2. 1750518517865
  3. 1750518518314
  4. 1750518518727
  5. 1750518519166
  6. 1750518519628
  7. 1750518520050
  8. 1750518520489
  9. 1750518520925
  10. 1750518521359
  11. 1750518521762
  12. 1750518522170
  13. 1750518522618
  14. 1750518523043
  15. 1750518523448
  16. 1750518523912
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJASB1KB747403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and efficient SUV that's perfect for navigating city streets and weekend getaways? Check out this sleek, used 2019 Buick Encore Preferred available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This black beauty boasts a comfortable black interior, making every drive a pleasure. With its fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder turbo engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive and easy driving experience. This Encore has 121,300km on the odometer.

The Encore Preferred is designed to make your life easier. This compact SUV offers the versatility you need without sacrificing style or comfort. You'll appreciate the practicality of its four-door design and front-wheel drive, making it a breeze to handle in various driving conditions.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV APPLE CARPLAY!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks SV APPLE CARPLAY!! 115,600 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC Sedan NAVIGATION/LEATHER!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC Sedan NAVIGATION/LEATHER!! 108,800 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE LANE DEPARTURE/ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE LANE DEPARTURE/ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! 93,500 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Buick Encore