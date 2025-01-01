$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Buick Encore
Preferred PARTIAL LEATHER SEATS!!
2019 Buick Encore
Preferred PARTIAL LEATHER SEATS!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's perfect for navigating city streets or weekend getaways? Check out this used 2019 Buick Encore Preferred, available now at Eckert Auto Sales. This sleek gray Encore offers a comfortable and connected driving experience, making every journey a pleasure. With only 73,600km on the odometer, this compact SUV has plenty of life left to offer.
This Buick Encore Preferred is designed to impress. Inside, you'll find comfortable partial leather seats in a matching gray, creating a refined atmosphere. Powered by an efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and paired with an automatic transmission, this Encore provides a smooth and responsive ride. Its front-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in various driving conditions.
For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing>
705-797-1100