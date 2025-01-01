Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Looking for a stylish and efficient SUV thats perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this sleek, used 2019 Buick Encore Preferred, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This compact crossover, finished in a sophisticated gray exterior with a matching gray interior, offers a comfortable and refined driving experience. With only 73,600km on the odometer, this Encore is ready for many more adventures. Its fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder turbo engine ensures youll enjoy great gas mileage, making it an excellent choice for both city commutes and weekend getaways.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>This Encore Preferred isnt just about practicality; its also packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive provide smooth handling, while the SUV/Crossover body style offers versatility and space. The 4-door configuration ensures easy access for passengers, and the overall design is both modern and eye-catching. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see this Encore for yourself!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Here are five features that will have you saying yes to this Encore:</p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa; padding-inline-start: 1.625em !important;><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Fuel-Sipper:</span> Get ready to save at the pumps! Enjoy exceptional gas mileage, perfect for those long drives.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Turbocharged Thrills:</span> The 1.4L turbo engine delivers a peppy and responsive performance that makes every drive enjoyable.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>City-Ready Agility:</span> Its compact size makes maneuvering in tight city streets a breeze, while still offering ample cargo space.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Stylish Sophistication:</span> The gray exterior and interior create a refined and elegant look that will turn heads wherever you go.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Eckert Auto Sales Certified:</span> Buy with confidence knowing this vehicle is from a trusted dealership.</li></ul><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.</p><p>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.</p>

2019 Buick Encore

73,600 KM

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Buick Encore

Preferred/GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred/GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJASB0KB959832

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,600 KM

Looking for a stylish and efficient SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this sleek, used 2019 Buick Encore Preferred, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This compact crossover, finished in a sophisticated gray exterior with a matching gray interior, offers a comfortable and refined driving experience. With only 73,600km on the odometer, this Encore is ready for many more adventures. Its fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder turbo engine ensures you'll enjoy great gas mileage, making it an excellent choice for both city commutes and weekend getaways.

This Encore Preferred isn't just about practicality; it's also packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive provide smooth handling, while the SUV/Crossover body style offers versatility and space. The 4-door configuration ensures easy access for passengers, and the overall design is both modern and eye-catching. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see this Encore for yourself!

Here are five features that will have you saying "yes" to this Encore:

  • Fuel-Sipper: Get ready to save at the pumps! Enjoy exceptional gas mileage, perfect for those long drives.
  • Turbocharged Thrills: The 1.4L turbo engine delivers a peppy and responsive performance that makes every drive enjoyable.
  • City-Ready Agility: Its compact size makes maneuvering in tight city streets a breeze, while still offering ample cargo space.
  • Stylish Sophistication: The gray exterior and interior create a refined and elegant look that will turn heads wherever you go.
  • Eckert Auto Sales Certified: Buy with confidence knowing this vehicle is from a trusted dealership.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Buick Encore