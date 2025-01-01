$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Buick Encore
Preferred/GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and efficient SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this sleek, used 2019 Buick Encore Preferred, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This compact crossover, finished in a sophisticated gray exterior with a matching gray interior, offers a comfortable and refined driving experience. With only 73,600km on the odometer, this Encore is ready for many more adventures. Its fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder turbo engine ensures you'll enjoy great gas mileage, making it an excellent choice for both city commutes and weekend getaways.
This Encore Preferred isn't just about practicality; it's also packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive provide smooth handling, while the SUV/Crossover body style offers versatility and space. The 4-door configuration ensures easy access for passengers, and the overall design is both modern and eye-catching. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see this Encore for yourself!
Here are five features that will have you saying "yes" to this Encore:
- Fuel-Sipper: Get ready to save at the pumps! Enjoy exceptional gas mileage, perfect for those long drives.
- Turbocharged Thrills: The 1.4L turbo engine delivers a peppy and responsive performance that makes every drive enjoyable.
- City-Ready Agility: Its compact size makes maneuvering in tight city streets a breeze, while still offering ample cargo space.
- Stylish Sophistication: The gray exterior and interior create a refined and elegant look that will turn heads wherever you go.
- Eckert Auto Sales Certified: Buy with confidence knowing this vehicle is from a trusted dealership.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Eckert Auto Sales
