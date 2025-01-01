$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Buick Encore
Preferred WITH PARTIAL LEATHER SEATS/GREAT ON GAS!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and efficient SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this sleek 2019 Buick Encore Preferred, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This black beauty boasts a comfortable black interior, and with only 121,300 km on the odometer, it's ready for many more adventures. The Encore's compact design makes it ideal for city driving, while still offering the versatility of an SUV. Plus, with its fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder Turbo engine, you'll enjoy great gas mileage without sacrificing performance.
This Encore Preferred is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. You'll love the smooth ride of the automatic transmission, making every trip effortless. The front-wheel-drive provides excellent handling in various weather conditions. And with its four-door design, you'll have easy access for passengers and cargo. Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and practicality in this exceptional Buick Encore. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and see it for yourself!
Here are five standout features of this 2019 Buick Encore Preferred:
- Stylish Design: Turn heads with its sophisticated black exterior and partial leather seats.
- Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with its economical engine.
- Comfortable Interior: Enjoy the luxurious feel of the partial leather seats.
- Easy Handling: Navigate city streets with ease thanks to its compact design.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience a smooth and effortless driving experience.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100