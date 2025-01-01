Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Looking for a stylish and efficient SUV thats perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this sleek 2019 Buick Encore Preferred, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This black beauty boasts a comfortable black interior, and with only 121,300 km on the odometer, its ready for many more adventures. The Encores compact design makes it ideal for city driving, while still offering the versatility of an SUV. Plus, with its fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder Turbo engine, youll enjoy great gas mileage without sacrificing performance.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>This Encore Preferred is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Youll love the smooth ride of the automatic transmission, making every trip effortless. The front-wheel-drive provides excellent handling in various weather conditions. And with its four-door design, youll have easy access for passengers and cargo. Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and practicality in this exceptional Buick Encore. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and see it for yourself!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Here are five standout features of this 2019 Buick Encore Preferred:</p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa; padding-inline-start: 1.625em !important;><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Stylish Design:</span> Turn heads with its sophisticated black exterior and partial leather seats.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Fuel Efficiency:</span> Save money at the pump with its economical engine.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Comfortable Interior:</span> Enjoy the luxurious feel of the partial leather seats.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Easy Handling:</span> Navigate city streets with ease thanks to its compact design.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Automatic Transmission:</span> Experience a smooth and effortless driving experience.</li></ul><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra</p><p>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.</p>

2019 Buick Encore

121,300 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred WITH PARTIAL LEATHER SEATS/GREAT ON GAS!

Watch This Vehicle
12888941

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred WITH PARTIAL LEATHER SEATS/GREAT ON GAS!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1755813297190
  2. 1755813297769
  3. 1755813298191
  4. 1755813298639
  5. 1755813299113
  6. 1755813299581
  7. 1755813299979
  8. 1755813300418
  9. 1755813300829
  10. 1755813301253
  11. 1755813301673
  12. 1755813302103
  13. 1755813302649
  14. 1755813303109
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJASB1KB747405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and efficient SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this sleek 2019 Buick Encore Preferred, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This black beauty boasts a comfortable black interior, and with only 121,300 km on the odometer, it's ready for many more adventures. The Encore's compact design makes it ideal for city driving, while still offering the versatility of an SUV. Plus, with its fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder Turbo engine, you'll enjoy great gas mileage without sacrificing performance.

This Encore Preferred is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. You'll love the smooth ride of the automatic transmission, making every trip effortless. The front-wheel-drive provides excellent handling in various weather conditions. And with its four-door design, you'll have easy access for passengers and cargo. Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and practicality in this exceptional Buick Encore. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and see it for yourself!

Here are five standout features of this 2019 Buick Encore Preferred:

  • Stylish Design: Turn heads with its sophisticated black exterior and partial leather seats.
  • Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with its economical engine.
  • Comfortable Interior: Enjoy the luxurious feel of the partial leather seats.
  • Easy Handling: Navigate city streets with ease thanks to its compact design.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience a smooth and effortless driving experience.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV WITH APPLE CARPLAY!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks SV WITH APPLE CARPLAY!! 115,600 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC NAVIGATION/LEATHER!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC NAVIGATION/LEATHER!! 108,800 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT WITH SUNROOF/APPLE CARPLAY!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Chevrolet Trax LT WITH SUNROOF/APPLE CARPLAY!! 117,800 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Buick Encore