$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Buick Encore
Preferred 1.4L TURBO GREAT PICK UP!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV? Check out this sleek, used 2019 Buick Encore Preferred, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie. This sharp black Encore is ready to turn heads with its modern design and surprisingly spacious interior. Perfect for navigating city streets or weekend getaways, the Encore offers a comfortable and confident driving experience. This particular model has 121,300 km on the odometer.
Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 1.4L Turbo engine, delivering that "GREAT PICK UP!!" power you crave. The Encore's automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for easy handling, while its four-door design offers convenient access for passengers and cargo alike. Inside, you'll enjoy a comfortable black interior. The Buick Encore is designed to be a perfect fit for Canadian lifestyles.
Here are a few of the features that make this 2019 Buick Encore Preferred stand out:
- Turbocharged Thrills: Experience the quick acceleration that makes every drive more exciting with the responsive 1.4L Turbo engine.
- Sleek and Stylish: The classic black exterior gives this Encore a timeless look.
- City-Friendly Agility: Easily maneuver through tight parking spots and busy streets with its compact SUV design.
- Comfortable Cabin: Relax in the cozy black interior designed to keep you comfortable.
- Fuel-Efficient Fun: Enjoy excellent fuel economy without sacrificing performance.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Eckert Auto Sales
