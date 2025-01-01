Menu
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV? Check out this sleek, used 2019 Buick Encore Preferred, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie. This sharp black Encore is ready to turn heads with its modern design and surprisingly spacious interior. Perfect for navigating city streets or weekend getaways, the Encore offers a comfortable and confident driving experience. This particular model has 121,300 km on the odometer.

Under the hood, youll find a responsive 1.4L Turbo engine, delivering that GREAT PICK UP!! power you crave. The Encores automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for easy handling, while its four-door design offers convenient access for passengers and cargo alike. Inside, youll enjoy a comfortable black interior. The Buick Encore is designed to be a perfect fit for Canadian lifestyles.

Here are a few of the features that make this 2019 Buick Encore Preferred stand out:

  • Turbocharged Thrills: Experience the quick acceleration that makes every drive more exciting with the responsive 1.4L Turbo engine.
  • Sleek and Stylish: The classic black exterior gives this Encore a timeless look.
  • City-Friendly Agility: Easily maneuver through tight parking spots and busy streets with its compact SUV design.
  • Comfortable Cabin: Relax in the cozy black interior designed to keep you comfortable.
  • Fuel-Efficient Fun: Enjoy excellent fuel economy without sacrificing performance.

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

2019 Buick Encore

121,300 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Buick Encore

Preferred 1.4L TURBO GREAT PICK UP!!

13201040

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred 1.4L TURBO GREAT PICK UP!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJASB1KB747407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and practical SUV? Check out this sleek, used 2019 Buick Encore Preferred, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie. This sharp black Encore is ready to turn heads with its modern design and surprisingly spacious interior. Perfect for navigating city streets or weekend getaways, the Encore offers a comfortable and confident driving experience. This particular model has 121,300 km on the odometer.

Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 1.4L Turbo engine, delivering that "GREAT PICK UP!!" power you crave. The Encore's automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for easy handling, while its four-door design offers convenient access for passengers and cargo alike. Inside, you'll enjoy a comfortable black interior. The Buick Encore is designed to be a perfect fit for Canadian lifestyles.

Here are a few of the features that make this 2019 Buick Encore Preferred stand out:

  • Turbocharged Thrills: Experience the quick acceleration that makes every drive more exciting with the responsive 1.4L Turbo engine.
  • Sleek and Stylish: The classic black exterior gives this Encore a timeless look.
  • City-Friendly Agility: Easily maneuver through tight parking spots and busy streets with its compact SUV design.
  • Comfortable Cabin: Relax in the cozy black interior designed to keep you comfortable.
  • Fuel-Efficient Fun: Enjoy excellent fuel economy without sacrificing performance.

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Buick Encore