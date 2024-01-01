$33,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Cadillac XT4
AWD Luxury LEATHER/AUTO START STOP!!
2019 Cadillac XT4
AWD Luxury LEATHER/AUTO START STOP!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,200 KM
Vehicle Description
DRIVE IN LUXURY WITH THIS CADILLAC BUT HAVE ALL THE TECH NEEDS SUCH AS APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH DUAL EXHAUST, POWER HEATED FRONT AND REAR LEATHER SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, AUX, USB, AUTO STOP/START, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, WIFI HOTSPOT AND ONSTAR. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL FOR FINANCING OR TO ARRANGE A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100