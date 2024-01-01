2019 Cadillac XT4

Menu
<p>DRIVE IN LUXURY WITH THIS CADILLAC BUT HAVE ALL THE TECH NEEDS SUCH AS APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH DUAL EXHAUST, POWER HEATED FRONT AND REAR LEATHER SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, AUX, USB, AUTO STOP/START, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, WIFI HOTSPOT AND ONSTAR. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE FINANCING OR A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100</p>

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

62,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GYFZBR49KF168836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,200 KM

Vehicle Description

DRIVE IN LUXURY WITH THIS CADILLAC BUT HAVE ALL THE TECH NEEDS SUCH AS APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH DUAL EXHAUST, POWER HEATED FRONT AND REAR LEATHER SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, AUX, USB, AUTO STOP/START, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, WIFI HOTSPOT AND ONSTAR. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE FINANCING OR A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

