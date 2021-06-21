2019 Can-Am Commander

+ taxes & licensing
119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
**Own it with $0 down for only $55/week including tax OAC!!**
Wow, one owner 2019 Commander DPS with only 677 km!! Accessories include roof, full front windshield, front & rear LED light bars, winch, front & rear bumpers.
Only 1 in stock, call us today before it's gone!!
Payment based on 108 month term, 6.99% APR.
