2019 Can-Am Commander

677 KM

Details Description

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bayfield Auto Sales

705-739-9100

800 DPS **Power Steering**

800 DPS **Power Steering**

Location

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

677KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7444817
  • Stock #: 0754
  • VIN: 3JBKGAN24KJ000754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 677 KM

Vehicle Description

**Own it with $0 down for only $55/week taxes in on approved credit!!**

Only 677 km on this one owner 2019 Can Am Commander 800 DPS!!

Accessories include a roof, full windshield, winch, front and rear LED light bars, front and rear bumpers.

Call us today before it's gone!

Payment based on 108 month term at 6.99% APR.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

