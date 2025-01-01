Menu
Riverside Blue Metallic 2019 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2D Convertible 3.6L V6 DI 8-Speed Automatic RWDThis vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 100 point inspection by our factory trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards. You will receive a complimentary CarFax report showing vehicle history. Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, the easy car buying experience - where its all about you! Come visit our huge 50 car indoor showroom, and see the hundreds of vehicles we have both on and offsite. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

27,374 KM

$38,987

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Camaro

12817591

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

$38,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,374KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FD3DS8K0133676

  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 27,374 KM

Riverside Blue Metallic 2019 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2D Convertible 3.6L V6 DI 8-Speed Automatic RWDThis vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 100 point inspection by our factory trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards. You will receive a complimentary CarFax report showing vehicle history. Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, the easy car buying experience - where it's all about you! Come visit our huge 50 car indoor showroom, and see the hundreds of vehicles we have both on and offsite. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes transmission oil cooler and (BTV) remote vehicle starter system
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT (335 hp [250 kW] @ 6800 rpm 284 lb-ft of torque [383.4 N-m] @ 5300 rpm) (STD)

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-702-5069

$38,987

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2019 Chevrolet Camaro