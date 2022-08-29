$39,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD LT CREW CAB/LEATHER!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
61,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9201769
- VIN: 1GCGTCEN1K1161189
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 61,000 KM
Vehicle Description
THE COLORADO WILL HAVE YOU DRIVING IN COMFORT WITH THE POWER LEATHER SEATS, WIFI HOTSPOT, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO!! TO SHOW OFF THE EXTERIOR YOU HAVE THE BLACK RIMS, BLACK RUNNING BOARDS, HARD TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER WITH THE SPRAY IN BOXLINER. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty Included
Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
