2019 Chevrolet Colorado

61,000 KM

Details

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD LT CREW CAB/LEATHER!!

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD LT CREW CAB/LEATHER!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

61,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9201769
  • VIN: 1GCGTCEN1K1161189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THE COLORADO WILL HAVE YOU DRIVING IN COMFORT WITH THE POWER LEATHER SEATS, WIFI HOTSPOT, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO!! TO SHOW OFF THE EXTERIOR YOU HAVE THE BLACK RIMS, BLACK RUNNING BOARDS, HARD TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER WITH THE SPRAY IN BOXLINER. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty Included
Telematics

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

