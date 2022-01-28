Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

67,300 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT RS PACKAGE/APPLE CARPLAY!!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT RS PACKAGE/APPLE CARPLAY!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

67,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8267259
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SM5KS622058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,300 KM

Vehicle Description

THE CRUZE RS HAS FEATURES THAT BUYERS IN THE COMPACT CLASS WANT, SUCH AS SMARTPHONE MIRRORING THROUGH A FAST ACTING 7-INCH TOUCHSCREEN, BLUETOOTH, SOLID CRASH TEST SCORES AND ENJOYABE HANDLING!!  IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SIRIUS XM RADIO, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, AUX AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Included
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2015 RAM 1500 ST CRE...
 137,100 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2015 Scion tC SPORT ...
 151,500 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Wrangler S...
 130,200 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory