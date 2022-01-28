$22,995+ tax & licensing
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
LT RS PACKAGE/APPLE CARPLAY!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
67,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8267259
- VIN: 3G1BE6SM5KS622058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,300 KM
Vehicle Description
THE CRUZE RS HAS FEATURES THAT BUYERS IN THE COMPACT CLASS WANT, SUCH AS SMARTPHONE MIRRORING THROUGH A FAST ACTING 7-INCH TOUCHSCREEN, BLUETOOTH, SOLID CRASH TEST SCORES AND ENJOYABE HANDLING!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SIRIUS XM RADIO, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, AUX AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Included
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
