Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2019 Chevrolet Malibu LS, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This silver sedan boasts a stylish design, a comfortable gray interior, and a powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine that delivers a smooth and responsive ride. With only 100,200km on the odometer, this Malibu is still in its prime, ready to take on any adventure.

Enjoy the luxury and convenience of features like power seats, a power trunk, push-button start, and a premium sound system. Stay connected on the go with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. Plus, peace of mind comes standard with a comprehensive warranty at an extra cost.

And heres the best part - DONT PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC! This incredible offer means you can get behind the wheel of this stunning Malibu and start enjoying its sleek style and impressive performance without any upfront payments. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to learn more about this incredible opportunity or give us a call today (705)797-1100

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

100,200 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Malibu

LS DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!!

12112460

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

LS DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1ZC5ST4KF194203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2019 Chevrolet Malibu LS, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This silver sedan boasts a stylish design, a comfortable gray interior, and a powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine that delivers a smooth and responsive ride. With only 100,200km on the odometer, this Malibu is still in its prime, ready to take on any adventure.

Enjoy the luxury and convenience of features like power seats, a power trunk, push-button start, and a premium sound system. Stay connected on the go with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. Plus, peace of mind comes standard with a comprehensive warranty at an extra cost.

And here's the best part - DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC! This incredible offer means you can get behind the wheel of this stunning Malibu and start enjoying its sleek style and impressive performance without any upfront payments. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to learn more about this incredible opportunity or give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Chevrolet Malibu