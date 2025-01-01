$17,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2019 Chevrolet Malibu LS, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This silver sedan boasts a stylish design, a comfortable gray interior, and a powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine that delivers a smooth and responsive ride. With only 100,200km on the odometer, this Malibu is still in its prime, ready to take on any adventure.
Enjoy the luxury and convenience of features like power seats, a power trunk, push-button start, and a premium sound system. Stay connected on the go with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. Plus, peace of mind comes standard with a comprehensive warranty at an extra cost.
And here's the best part - DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC! This incredible offer means you can get behind the wheel of this stunning Malibu and start enjoying its sleek style and impressive performance without any upfront payments. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to learn more about this incredible opportunity or give us a call today (705)797-1100
