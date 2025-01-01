$17,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
LS GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank at the pump? Look no further than this 2019 Chevrolet Malibu LS, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This silver beauty boasts a sleek design and a comfortable gray interior, perfect for navigating the Canadian roads in style. Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission for effortless driving. With its fuel-efficient nature, you can say goodbye to frequent trips to the gas station and hello to more money in your pocket.
This Malibu LS has been well-maintained with just 100,200 km on the odometer, and is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, navigate with ease using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and stay connected with Bluetooth and SiriusXM radio. Safety is paramount, with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags keeping you protected.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a stylish and reliable sedan! Contact Eckert Auto Sales today at (705)797-1100
