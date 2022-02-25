Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

125,591 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

705-252-2886

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Malibu

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

705-252-2886

  1. 8447778
  2. 8447778
  3. 8447778
  4. 8447778
  5. 8447778
  6. 8447778
  7. 8447778
  8. 8447778
  9. 8447778
  10. 8447778
  11. 8447778
  12. 8447778
  13. 8447778
  14. 8447778
  15. 8447778
  16. 8447778
  17. 8447778
  18. 8447778
  19. 8447778
  20. 8447778
  21. 8447778
  22. 8447778
  23. 8447778
  24. 8447778
  25. 8447778
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

125,591KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8447778
  • Stock #: 5267
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST3KF105267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 125,591 KM

Vehicle Description

** Professionally Detailed **
**2019 CHEVROLET MALIBU LT**
 We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!


Dont dream it. Drive it!
 
 2 Locations to Serve you:
SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.
2829 Derry Rd E.,                                   93 Bradford St.
Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                      Barrie, ON L4N 3A7 
905-956-7800                                     705-252-2886

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2017 Ford Escape SE
 124,501 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Tigu...
 45,186 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry XSE
 56,897 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

Call Dealer

705-252-XXXX

(click to show)

705-252-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory