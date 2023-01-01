$27,995+ tax & licensing
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
DOUBLE CAB/4X4/5.3L/6.5 FOOT BOX!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
171,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10210821
- Stock #: 2794E
- VIN: 2GCVKNEC0K1227681
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 171,700 KM
Vehicle Description
ATTENTION CONTRACTORS CHECK OUT THIS SILVERADO WITH A 6.5 FOOT BOX AND A 5.3L ENGINE!! IT CAN TOW AND THE PAYLOAD IS GREAT FOR ALL YOUR NEEDS. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH,USB AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1