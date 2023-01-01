Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

171,700 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

DOUBLE CAB/4X4/5.3L/6.5 FOOT BOX!!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

DOUBLE CAB/4X4/5.3L/6.5 FOOT BOX!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1689962566
  2. 1689962568
  3. 1689962569
  4. 1689962570
  5. 1689962571
  6. 1689962572
  7. 1689962580
  8. 1689962583
  9. 1689962587
  10. 1689962591
  11. 1689962593
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
171,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10210821
  • Stock #: 2794E
  • VIN: 2GCVKNEC0K1227681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 171,700 KM

Vehicle Description

ATTENTION CONTRACTORS CHECK OUT THIS SILVERADO WITH A 6.5 FOOT BOX AND A 5.3L ENGINE!! IT CAN TOW AND THE PAYLOAD IS GREAT FOR ALL YOUR NEEDS. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH,USB AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 171,700 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Challenge...
 37,500 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 180,500 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory