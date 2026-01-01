$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 2WD 5.3L 6 FOOT BOX!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 166,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a dependable workhorse with some serious style? Check out this sharp 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This white beauty is ready to take on whatever the day throws your way. This Silverado boasts a robust 5.3L V8 engine, offering the power you need for towing, hauling, or simply cruising the open road. With a practical 6-foot box, it's perfectly equipped to handle all your cargo needs. Inside, you'll find a comfortable gray interior ready to keep you and your passengers relaxed on the road. This truck has been well-maintained and shows 166,400 km on the odometer.
Here at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie we have no extra or hidden fees just honest pricing. Included in the price is our Advantage Package which includes the safety, oil change, we guarantee everything mechanically works on the Silverado 100% and back it with a Dealer Warranty for 30 days/500 kilometers. Do you require financing if so you have found the right dealer. We give you the best interest rate available for your credit score. No extra upselling of interest rates, no finance fees by the dealership!! At Eckert Auto Sales we are your transparent family operated dealership. We welcome you to join the Eckert Auto Sales family.
HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie
Eckert Auto Sales
