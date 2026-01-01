Menu
<p>Looking for a dependable workhorse with some serious style? Check out this sharp 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This white beauty is ready to take on whatever the day throws your way. This Silverado boasts a robust 5.3L V8 engine, offering the power you need for towing, hauling, or simply cruising the open road. With a practical 6-foot box, its perfectly equipped to handle all your cargo needs. Inside, youll find a comfortable gray interior ready to keep you and your passengers relaxed on the road. This truck has been well-maintained and shows 166,400 km on the odometer.</p><p>Here at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie we have no extra or hidden fees just honest pricing. Included in the price is our Advantage Package which includes the safety, oil change, we guarantee everything mechanically works on the Silverado 100% and back it with a Dealer Warranty for 30 days/500 kilometers. Do you require financing if so you have found the right dealer. We give you the best interest rate available for your credit score. No extra upselling of interest rates, no finance fees by the dealership!! At Eckert Auto Sales we are your transparent family operated dealership. We welcome you to join the Eckert Auto Sales family.</p><p>HST and licensing extra.</p><p>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie</p>

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

166,400 KM

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
LT 2WD 5.3L 6 FOOT BOX!!

LT 2WD 5.3L 6 FOOT BOX!!

13467876

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 2WD 5.3L 6 FOOT BOX!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
166,400KM
Excellent Condition
  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 166,400 KM

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Onstar
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Boxliner
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
