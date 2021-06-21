2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,995 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 6 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7350458

7350458 Stock #: 2483A

2483A VIN: 1GCRYBEH5KZ284444

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 56,600 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Folding Rear Seat Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Running Boards Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Included Windows Privacy Glass Additional Features Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection LINEX BOXLINER

