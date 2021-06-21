Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

56,600 KM

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom APPLE CARPLAY!!

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom APPLE CARPLAY!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

56,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7350458
  Stock #: 2483A
  VIN: 1GCRYBEH5KZ284444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 56,600 KM

Vehicle Description

THE SILVERADO CUSTOM HAS APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDRIOD AUTO!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH  RUNNING BOARDS, LINEX BOXLINER, BLUETOOTH, AUX AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Folding Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection
LINEX BOXLINER

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
