Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

79,356 KM

Details Features

$42,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,988

+ taxes & licensing

Bayfield Auto Sales

705-739-9100

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

705-739-9100

  1. 1646419784
  2. 1646419789
  3. 1646419806
  4. 1646419816
  5. 1646419829
  6. 1646419837
  7. 1646419843
  8. 1646419850
  9. 1646419857
  10. 1646419865
  11. 1646419877
  12. 1646419888
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,988

+ taxes & licensing

79,356KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8291883
  • Stock #: 6024
  • VIN: 2GCVKPEC8K1136024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 79,356 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayfield Auto Sales

2014 Dodge Journey C...
 100,220 KM
$13,988 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Renegade S...
 104,030 KM
$20,988 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 14,325 KM
$38,988 + tax & lic

Email Bayfield Auto Sales

Bayfield Auto Sales

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

Call Dealer

705-739-XXXX

(click to show)

705-739-9100

Alternate Numbers
1-800-381-9996
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory