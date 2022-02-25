$42,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,988
+ taxes & licensing
Bayfield Auto Sales
705-739-9100
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Bayfield Auto Sales
119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2
705-739-9100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,988
+ taxes & licensing
79,356KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8291883
- Stock #: 6024
- VIN: 2GCVKPEC8K1136024
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 79,356 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bayfield Auto Sales
Bayfield Auto Sales
119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2