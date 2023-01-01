$17,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Spark
LT DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Vehicle Description
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CAR THAT IS SMALL AND EFFICIENT, WITH THE COMFORTS TYPICALLY FOUND ON MUCH MORE EXPENSIVE CARS, THE 2019 CHEVROLET SPARK COULD BE JUST THE CAR FOR YOU!! ITS SMALL SIZE AND GOOD OUTWARD VISIBILITY MAKE IT A BREEZE TO PARK. EXCELLENT SMARTPHONE CONNECTIVITY TECHNOLOGY IS ANOTHER DRAW SINCE THE SPARK COMES STANDARD WITH A TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM THAT HAS ANDROID AUTO AND APPLE CARPLAY SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH REAR CARGO COVER, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, WIFI HOTSPOT, ONSTAR, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
