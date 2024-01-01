Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Looking for a stylish and practical city car thats packed with features? Look no further than this 2019 Chevrolet Spark LT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek white hatchback with a gray interior offers a perfect blend of affordability and modern convenience. With a reliable 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, the Spark provides a smooth and enjoyable ride. Its perfect for zipping around town or tackling longer journeys, and with its 75,200km on the odometer, its just getting started.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>This Spark LT is equipped with a comprehensive suite of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, and heated mirrors, all while staying connected with Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Youll also appreciate the safety features, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a rearview camera. And for those long drives, the Sparks cruise control and tilt steering wheel make for a comfortable journey.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Step into the world of modern driving with this 2019 Chevrolet Spark LT. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see the Sparks versatility, comfort, and technology firsthand.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>For more information please contact Chris or Tina today (705)797-1100</p>

2019 Chevrolet Spark

75,200 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT WIFI HOTSPOT/GREAT MEDIA SYSTEM!!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT WIFI HOTSPOT/GREAT MEDIA SYSTEM!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1731166521
  2. 1731166523
  3. 1731166525
  4. 1731166529
  5. 1731166532
  6. 1731166535
  7. 1731166538
  8. 1731166540
  9. 1731166541
  10. 1731166543
  11. 1731166545
  12. 1731166546
  13. 1731166550
  14. 1731166552
  15. 1731166555
  16. 1731166556
  17. 1731166558
  18. 1731166559
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA8KC749188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and practical city car that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2019 Chevrolet Spark LT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek white hatchback with a gray interior offers a perfect blend of affordability and modern convenience. With a reliable 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, the Spark provides a smooth and enjoyable ride. It's perfect for zipping around town or tackling longer journeys, and with its 75,200km on the odometer, it's just getting started.

This Spark LT is equipped with a comprehensive suite of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, and heated mirrors, all while staying connected with Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. You'll also appreciate the safety features, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a rearview camera. And for those long drives, the Spark's cruise control and tilt steering wheel make for a comfortable journey.

Step into the world of modern driving with this 2019 Chevrolet Spark LT. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see the Spark's versatility, comfort, and technology firsthand.

For more information please contact Chris or Tina today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma 2WD Access Cab I4 Auto/SPRAY IN BOXLINER!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2014 Toyota Tacoma 2WD Access Cab I4 Auto/SPRAY IN BOXLINER!! 122,200 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!! 147,100 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES GREAT GAS MILEAGE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES GREAT GAS MILEAGE!! 128,200 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Spark