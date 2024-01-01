$16,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Spark
LT WIFI HOTSPOT/GREAT MEDIA SYSTEM!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical city car that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2019 Chevrolet Spark LT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek white hatchback with a gray interior offers a perfect blend of affordability and modern convenience. With a reliable 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, the Spark provides a smooth and enjoyable ride. It's perfect for zipping around town or tackling longer journeys, and with its 75,200km on the odometer, it's just getting started.
This Spark LT is equipped with a comprehensive suite of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, and heated mirrors, all while staying connected with Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. You'll also appreciate the safety features, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a rearview camera. And for those long drives, the Spark's cruise control and tilt steering wheel make for a comfortable journey.
Step into the world of modern driving with this 2019 Chevrolet Spark LT. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see the Spark's versatility, comfort, and technology firsthand.
For more information please contact Chris or Tina today (705)797-1100
