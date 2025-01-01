$14,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Spark
LT CELL PHONE INTEGRATION!!
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish city car with all the modern conveniences? Look no further than this 2019 Chevrolet Spark LT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales. This sparkling white hatchback is a true head-turner, with its sleek design and sporty attitude. The spacious interior boasts comfortable gray cloth seats, perfect for navigating the city streets in style. With just 75,200km on the odometer, this Spark is ready for many more adventures to come.
This LT trim comes loaded with features that make driving a breeze. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, keeping your favorite apps and music at your fingertips. Enjoy peace of mind with the advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. The rearview camera provides extra confidence when maneuvering in tight spaces, while the heated mirrors keep you comfortable even on the coldest days. And with features like cruise control, power windows, and keyless entry, this Spark is a dream to drive.
At Eckert Auto Sales, we take pride in offering quality pre-owned vehicles that meet the needs of our valued customers. Stop by today and see for yourself why this 2019 Chevrolet Spark LT is the perfect choice for your urban lifestyle.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
