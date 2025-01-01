Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish city car with all the modern conveniences? Look no further than this 2019 Chevrolet Spark LT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales. This sparkling white hatchback is a true head-turner, with its sleek design and sporty attitude. The spacious interior boasts comfortable gray cloth seats, perfect for navigating the city streets in style. With just 75,200km on the odometer, this Spark is ready for many more adventures to come.

This LT trim comes loaded with features that make driving a breeze. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, keeping your favorite apps and music at your fingertips. Enjoy peace of mind with the advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. The rearview camera provides extra confidence when maneuvering in tight spaces, while the heated mirrors keep you comfortable even on the coldest days. And with features like cruise control, power windows, and keyless entry, this Spark is a dream to drive.

At Eckert Auto Sales, we take pride in offering quality pre-owned vehicles that meet the needs of our valued customers. Stop by today and see for yourself why this 2019 Chevrolet Spark LT is the perfect choice for your urban lifestyle.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

2019 Chevrolet Spark

75,200 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT CELL PHONE INTEGRATION!!

2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT CELL PHONE INTEGRATION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA8KC749180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish city car with all the modern conveniences? Look no further than this 2019 Chevrolet Spark LT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales. This sparkling white hatchback is a true head-turner, with its sleek design and sporty attitude. The spacious interior boasts comfortable gray cloth seats, perfect for navigating the city streets in style. With just 75,200km on the odometer, this Spark is ready for many more adventures to come.

This LT trim comes loaded with features that make driving a breeze. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, keeping your favorite apps and music at your fingertips. Enjoy peace of mind with the advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. The rearview camera provides extra confidence when maneuvering in tight spaces, while the heated mirrors keep you comfortable even on the coldest days. And with features like cruise control, power windows, and keyless entry, this Spark is a dream to drive.

At Eckert Auto Sales, we take pride in offering quality pre-owned vehicles that meet the needs of our valued customers. Stop by today and see for yourself why this 2019 Chevrolet Spark LT is the perfect choice for your urban lifestyle.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Windows

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

705-627-0123
