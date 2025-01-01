$14,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Spark
LT BIG SCREEEN INFOTAINMENT CENTRE!!
2019 Chevrolet Spark
LT BIG SCREEEN INFOTAINMENT CENTRE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pink
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads in this vibrant 2019 Chevrolet Spark LT! This eye-catching hatchback is painted in a bold pink exterior, guaranteed to stand out in any crowd. Step inside the comfortable gray interior and you'll find a spacious cabin perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. The Spark is powered by a peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth-shifting CVT transmission for a fun and efficient driving experience. With its fuel-efficient gasoline engine and front-wheel drive, you can enjoy effortless handling and city driving with ease.
This Spark LT comes equipped with a big screen infotainment centre!! Enjoy a seamless connection with your smartphone, keep your favourite tunes playing, and navigate with ease using the intuitive touchscreen. The Spark also features a variety of safety and convenience features to keep you comfortable and secure on the road. With just 76,800km on the odometer, this Spark is ready to be your next daily companion. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see this stylish and practical hatchback! For more information call us today at (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100