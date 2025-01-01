Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Get ready to turn heads in this vibrant 2019 Chevrolet Spark LT! This eye-catching hatchback is painted in a bold pink exterior, guaranteed to stand out in any crowd. Step inside the comfortable gray interior and youll find a spacious cabin perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. The Spark is powered by a peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth-shifting CVT transmission for a fun and efficient driving experience. With its fuel-efficient gasoline engine and front-wheel drive, you can enjoy effortless handling and city driving with ease.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>This Spark LT comes equipped with a big screen infotainment centre!! Enjoy a seamless connection with your smartphone, keep your favourite tunes playing, and navigate with ease using the intuitive touchscreen. The Spark also features a variety of safety and convenience features to keep you comfortable and secure on the road. With just 76,800km on the odometer, this Spark is ready to be your next daily companion. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see this stylish and practical hatchback! For more information call us today at (705)797-1100.</p>

2019 Chevrolet Spark

76,800 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT BIG SCREEEN INFOTAINMENT CENTRE!!

2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT BIG SCREEEN INFOTAINMENT CENTRE!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA9KC769438

  • Exterior Colour Pink
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,800 KM

Get ready to turn heads in this vibrant 2019 Chevrolet Spark LT! This eye-catching hatchback is painted in a bold pink exterior, guaranteed to stand out in any crowd. Step inside the comfortable gray interior and you'll find a spacious cabin perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. The Spark is powered by a peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth-shifting CVT transmission for a fun and efficient driving experience. With its fuel-efficient gasoline engine and front-wheel drive, you can enjoy effortless handling and city driving with ease.

This Spark LT comes equipped with a big screen infotainment centre!! Enjoy a seamless connection with your smartphone, keep your favourite tunes playing, and navigate with ease using the intuitive touchscreen. The Spark also features a variety of safety and convenience features to keep you comfortable and secure on the road. With just 76,800km on the odometer, this Spark is ready to be your next daily companion. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see this stylish and practical hatchback! For more information call us today at (705)797-1100.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Chevrolet Spark