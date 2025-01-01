Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Looking for a fun, fuel-efficient, and tech-savvy ride? Eckert Auto Sales has the perfect car for you! Check out this vibrant 2019 Chevrolet Spark LT, a compact hatchback thats ready to turn heads with its eye-catching FUSIA exterior. This Spark has been well-maintained and has a comfortable grey interior. With only 76,800km on the odometer, its practically begging for new adventures. This car is ideal for city driving, weekend getaways, or as a reliable daily commuter.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>This 2019 Chevrolet Spark LT isnt just about looks; its packed with features designed to make your drive enjoyable. The efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission ensures a peppy performance while maximizing fuel economy. Plus, with front-wheel drive, you can be sure of a confident handling experience. Dont miss out on the opportunity to experience the perfect blend of practicality and style. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see this Spark you will not be disappointed!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.</p>

2019 Chevrolet Spark

76,800 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!

12744090

2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA9KC769430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FUSIA
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 76,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Chevrolet Spark