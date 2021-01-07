Menu
2019 Chevrolet Spark

9,800 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

1LT CVT |ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | REAR CAMERA |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

9,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6532638
  • Stock #: U1239A
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA3KC728366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U1239A
  • Mileage 9,800 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents



Recent Arrival!


Odometer is 38158 kilometers below market average! 1LT |ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | REAR CAMERA | FWD CVT 1.4L DOHC

6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Power Door Locks w/Automatic Emergency Unlock, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up/Down, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control.



Platinum Pre-Owned Vehicle


  • Up to 172-point inspection includes provincial safety certification plus a mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
  • Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM up to 172-point inspected items and factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
  • Complimentary CarFax report if vehicle has a maximum combined incidents of less than $5,000
  • Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for Tire tread depth
  • Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for brake pad thickness
  • Market Value Report provided
  • Preferred* Finance Rates OAC
  • 7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS
  • Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
  • Equipped vehicles include a complimentary Sirius satellite radio subscription
  • Immaculate professional detail including Hand Wash, Engine Shampoo, Interior Shampoo & Ionize, Tire Dressing & Upholstery Conditioner
  • Paintless dent removal for any applicable panels and touch-ups
  • OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
  • Complimentary shuttle transportation




Errors & Omissions Expected





SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls





The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

