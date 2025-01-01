Menu
Get ready to hit the road in style and comfort with this 2019 Chevrolet Trax AWD LT, proudly offered by Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek and stylish SUV/Crossover is loaded with features designed to elevate your driving experience. The Gray exterior with a matching Gray interior provides a sophisticated and modern look, while the powerful 1.4L 4-cylinder engine delivers a smooth and efficient ride. With a spacious interior, including folding rear seats, this Trax is perfect for families and adventurers alike.

Enjoy the convenience of features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless connectivity, and stay safe with advanced safety features like a blind spot monitor and rearview camera. The sunroof adds an extra touch of luxury, allowing you to soak in the sunshine on those beautiful Canadian days. Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring scenic highways, the Trax AWD LT delivers a confident and comfortable driving experience. With a mileage of 117,800km, this vehicle is ready for its next adventure.

Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a well-maintained and feature-packed 2019 Chevrolet Trax AWD LT. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to learn more or give us a call (705)797-1100.

2019 Chevrolet Trax

117,800 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Trax

AWD LT SUNROOF/APPLE CARPLAY!!

2019 Chevrolet Trax

AWD LT SUNROOF/APPLE CARPLAY!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
117,800KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to hit the road in style and comfort with this 2019 Chevrolet Trax AWD LT, proudly offered by Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek and stylish SUV/Crossover is loaded with features designed to elevate your driving experience. The Gray exterior with a matching Gray interior provides a sophisticated and modern look, while the powerful 1.4L 4-cylinder engine delivers a smooth and efficient ride. With a spacious interior, including folding rear seats, this Trax is perfect for families and adventurers alike.

Enjoy the convenience of features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless connectivity, and stay safe with advanced safety features like a blind spot monitor and rearview camera. The sunroof adds an extra touch of luxury, allowing you to soak in the sunshine on those beautiful Canadian days. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring scenic highways, the Trax AWD LT delivers a confident and comfortable driving experience. With a mileage of 117,800km, this vehicle is ready for its next adventure.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a well-maintained and feature-packed 2019 Chevrolet Trax AWD LT. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to learn more or give us a call (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Chevrolet Trax