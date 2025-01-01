$17,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Trax
LT ALL WHEE DRIVE/APPLE CARPLAY!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT All Wheel Drive, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek gray crossover boasts a spacious interior with comfortable gray cloth seats, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. With its peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Trax delivers a confident and enjoyable driving experience.
This well-equipped Trax offers an impressive array of features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy seamless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keep your hands on the wheel with Bluetooth and steering wheel controls, and stay safe with features like a blind spot monitor and rearview camera. This vehicle has already been through the rigorous inspection process here at Eckert Auto Sales and comes with a warranty for your peace of mind. With only 117,800km on the odometer, this Trax is ready for many more adventures!
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
