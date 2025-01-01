Menu
2019 Chevrolet Trax

117,800 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
LT ALL WHEE DRIVE/APPLE CARPLAY!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
117,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNCJPSB8KL370320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT All Wheel Drive, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek gray crossover boasts a spacious interior with comfortable gray cloth seats, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. With its peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Trax delivers a confident and enjoyable driving experience.

This well-equipped Trax offers an impressive array of features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy seamless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keep your hands on the wheel with Bluetooth and steering wheel controls, and stay safe with features like a blind spot monitor and rearview camera. This vehicle has already been through the rigorous inspection process here at Eckert Auto Sales and comes with a warranty for your peace of mind. With only 117,800km on the odometer, this Trax is ready for many more adventures!

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

