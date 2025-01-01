$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Trax
LT ALL WHEEL DRIVE/SUNROOF!!
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's perfect for Canadian adventures? Check out this pre-owned 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT from Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek gray crossover is ready to tackle any weather with its capable All Wheel Drive system, making it ideal for both city commutes and weekend getaways. With a fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a smooth and comfortable ride. This Trax has been well-maintained, with 117,800 km on the odometer, and is ready for its next owner.
Imagine cruising with the top down with the included sunroof, making every drive a joy. The gray exterior and interior offer a sophisticated and timeless look, while the SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo. Eckert Auto Sales has a reputation for quality vehicles, and this Trax is no exception.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
