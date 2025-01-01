$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Trax
LT WITH SUNROOF/APPLE CARPLAY!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that's perfect for navigating city streets and weekend adventures? Check out this sleek, used 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This compact crossover boasts a practical design, making it easy to park and manoeuvre while still offering plenty of space for passengers and cargo. The Trax LT is a great choice for anyone seeking a reliable and fuel-efficient vehicle. With its All-Wheel Drive, this Trax is ready for any Canadian weather conditions.
This Trax has a modern gray exterior that complements its comfortable gray interior. Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 1.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, offering a balanced driving experience. Having only 117,800 km on the odometer, this Trax is ready for many more adventures.
Here are five reasons why you'll love this 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT:
- Sunroof: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with the touch of a button!
- Apple CarPlay: Seamlessly integrate your smartphone for navigation, music, and more.
- All-Wheel Drive: Provides added confidence and control in various driving conditions.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with the economical 1.4L engine.
- Compact and Convenient: Easy to park and navigate through busy city streets.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
