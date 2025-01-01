Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV thats perfect for navigating city streets and weekend adventures? Check out this sleek, used 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This compact crossover boasts a practical design, making it easy to park and manoeuvre while still offering plenty of space for passengers and cargo. The Trax LT is a great choice for anyone seeking a reliable and fuel-efficient vehicle. With its All-Wheel Drive, this Trax is ready for any Canadian weather conditions.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>This Trax has a modern gray exterior that complements its comfortable gray interior. Under the hood, youll find a responsive 1.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, offering a balanced driving experience. Having only 117,800 km on the odometer, this Trax is ready for many more adventures.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Here are five reasons why youll love this 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT:</p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa; padding-inline-start: 1.625em !important;><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Sunroof:</span> Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with the touch of a button!</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Apple CarPlay:</span> Seamlessly integrate your smartphone for navigation, music, and more.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>All-Wheel Drive:</span> Provides added confidence and control in various driving conditions.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</span> Save money at the pump with the economical 1.4L engine.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Compact and Convenient:</span> Easy to park and navigate through busy city streets.</li></ul><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.</p><p>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.</p>

2019 Chevrolet Trax

117,800 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Trax

LT WITH SUNROOF/APPLE CARPLAY!!

Watch This Vehicle
12888947

2019 Chevrolet Trax

LT WITH SUNROOF/APPLE CARPLAY!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1755813856671
  2. 1755813857176
  3. 1755813857645
  4. 1755813858095
  5. 1755813858559
  6. 1755813859010
  7. 1755813859463
  8. 1755813859883
  9. 1755813860369
  10. 1755813860802
  11. 1755813861242
  12. 1755813861757
  13. 1755813862224
  14. 1755813862702
  15. 1755813863147
  16. 1755813863566
  17. 1755813864007
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
117,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNCJPSB8KL370327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that's perfect for navigating city streets and weekend adventures? Check out this sleek, used 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This compact crossover boasts a practical design, making it easy to park and manoeuvre while still offering plenty of space for passengers and cargo. The Trax LT is a great choice for anyone seeking a reliable and fuel-efficient vehicle. With its All-Wheel Drive, this Trax is ready for any Canadian weather conditions.

This Trax has a modern gray exterior that complements its comfortable gray interior. Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 1.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, offering a balanced driving experience. Having only 117,800 km on the odometer, this Trax is ready for many more adventures.

Here are five reasons why you'll love this 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT:

  • Sunroof: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with the touch of a button!
  • Apple CarPlay: Seamlessly integrate your smartphone for navigation, music, and more.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Provides added confidence and control in various driving conditions.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with the economical 1.4L engine.
  • Compact and Convenient: Easy to park and navigate through busy city streets.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC NAVIGATION/LEATHER!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC NAVIGATION/LEATHER!! 108,800 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT WITH SUNROOF/APPLE CARPLAY!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Chevrolet Trax LT WITH SUNROOF/APPLE CARPLAY!! 117,800 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Buick Encore Preferred WITH PARTIAL LEATHER SEATS/GREAT ON GAS! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Buick Encore Preferred WITH PARTIAL LEATHER SEATS/GREAT ON GAS! 121,300 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Chevrolet Trax