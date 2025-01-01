$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Trax
LT ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH A SUNROOF!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this pre-owned 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT ALL WHEEL DRIVE, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek grey beauty boasts a comfortable grey interior, making every drive a pleasure. With its fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, the Trax is designed for both city commutes and weekend adventures. Plus, with the added confidence of All-Wheel Drive, you'll be ready to tackle whatever the weather throws your way. This Trax has 117,800km on it.
This 2019 Trax LT is more than just practical; it's packed with features to enhance your driving experience. This Trax also comes with a sunroof. It's the perfect choice for anyone seeking a compact SUV that doesn't compromise on style or capability. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see this Trax!
Here are five sizzling features of this 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT ALL WHEEL DRIVE:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.
- Sunroof: Enjoy the open air and sunshine on every drive.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with the economical 1.4L engine.
- Compact SUV Design: Effortlessly navigate city streets and park with ease.
- Comfortable Interior: Relax and enjoy the ride in the inviting grey interior.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Eckert Auto Sales
