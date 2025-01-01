Menu
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this used 2019 Chevrolet Trax AWD LT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This compact SUV is perfect for navigating city streets or exploring the open road, all while offering the comfort and versatility you need. With just 82,700km on the odometer, this Trax is ready to provide you with years of reliable driving. The sleek gray exterior and inviting gray interior create a modern and comfortable atmosphere, while its efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder Turbo engine delivers a peppy performance.

This Trax is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The All-Wheel Drive system provides added confidence and control in various weather conditions, making it ideal for Canadian winters. Inside, youll find the convenience of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, seamlessly integrating your smartphone for easy access to navigation, music, and communication. The automatic transmission ensures smooth gear changes, and with its four-door design, its easy to transport passengers and cargo. Ready to experience the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and technology? Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and see this Trax for yourself!

Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2019 Chevrolet Trax AWD LT:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence!
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay: Stay connected and entertained on the go.
Turbocharged Engine: Experience a responsive and efficient ride.
Compact SUV Design: Easy to maneuver, perfect for city life.
Fuel-Efficient: Save money at the pump.

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

2019 Chevrolet Trax

82,700 KM

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Trax

AWD LT WITH ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!

13200833

2019 Chevrolet Trax

AWD LT WITH ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNCJPSB4KL368985

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,700 KM

Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2019 Chevrolet Trax AWD LT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This compact SUV is perfect for navigating city streets or exploring the open road, all while offering the comfort and versatility you need. With just 82,700km on the odometer, this Trax is ready to provide you with years of reliable driving. The sleek gray exterior and inviting gray interior create a modern and comfortable atmosphere, while its efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder Turbo engine delivers a peppy performance.

This Trax is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The All-Wheel Drive system provides added confidence and control in various weather conditions, making it ideal for Canadian winters. Inside, you'll find the convenience of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, seamlessly integrating your smartphone for easy access to navigation, music, and communication. The automatic transmission ensures smooth gear changes, and with its four-door design, it's easy to transport passengers and cargo. Ready to experience the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and technology? Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and see this Trax for yourself!

Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2019 Chevrolet Trax AWD LT:

  1. All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence!
  2. Android Auto & Apple CarPlay: Stay connected and entertained on the go.
  3. Turbocharged Engine: Experience a responsive and efficient ride.
  4. Compact SUV Design: Easy to maneuver, perfect for city life.
  5. Fuel-Efficient: Save money at the pump.

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Onstar
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Chevrolet Trax