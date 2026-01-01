Menu
<p>Looking for a versatile and fuel-efficient SUV thats perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this pre-owned 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT ALL WHEEL DRIVE, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This stylish SUV, with its sleek gray exterior, is ready to take you on your next adventure. With only 82,700km on the odometer, this Trax is ready for many more kilometers!</p><p>Here at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road we have no extra or hidden fees just honest pricing. Included in the price is our Advantage Package which includes the safety, oil change, we guarantee everything mechanically works on the Trax 100% and back it with a Dealer Warranty for 30 days/500 kilometers. Do you require financing if so you have found the right dealer. We give you the best interest rate available for your credit score. No extra upselling of interest rates, no finance fees!! At Eckert Auto Sales we are your transparent family operated dealership. We welcome you to join the Eckert Auto Sales family.</p><p>HST and licensing extra.</p><p>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie</p>

2019 Chevrolet Trax

82,700 KM

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
13500614

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
82,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNCJPSB4KL368988

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,700 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag

705-797-1100

