2019 Dodge Challenger

3,438 KM

Details Features

$71,588

+ tax & licensing
$71,588

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2019 Dodge Challenger

2019 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack 392

2019 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack 392

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$71,588

+ taxes & licensing

3,438KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8717402
  • Stock #: 36215AU
  • VIN: 2C3CDZFJ7KH595387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 3,438 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

