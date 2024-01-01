2019 Dodge Charger

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Get ready to experience the power and luxury of a Dodge Charger SXT AWD/NAVIGATION!! at Eckert Auto Sales! This 2019 model boasts a sleek white exterior and a sophisticated black interior, turning heads wherever you go. With its 3.6L V6 engine and all-wheel drive, this Charger delivers a thrilling performance while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Inside, youll find a spacious cabin designed for comfort and convenience. Sink into the heated and cooled leather seats, and enjoy the luxury of features like a heated steering wheel and power seats. The Chargers advanced technology suite includes a premium sound system, GPS navigation, and a sunroof for an open-air experience. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth, SiriusXM radio, and steering wheel controls. With 87,100km on the odometer, this Charger has plenty of life left in it, and its warranty provides peace of mind.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>For more information please call us today (705)797-1100</p>

2019 Dodge Charger

87,100 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT AWD/NAVIGATION!!

Watch This Vehicle
11962923

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT AWD/NAVIGATION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1732732250
  2. 1732732252
  3. 1732732254
  4. 1732732256
  5. 1732732258
  6. 1732732260
  7. 1732732262
  8. 1732732264
  9. 1732732265
  10. 1732732267
  11. 1732732269
  12. 1732732271
  13. 1732732273
  14. 1732732275
  15. 1732732277
  16. 1732732279
  17. 1732732281
  18. 1732732283
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDXJG9KH611752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to experience the power and luxury of a Dodge Charger SXT AWD/NAVIGATION!! at Eckert Auto Sales! This 2019 model boasts a sleek white exterior and a sophisticated black interior, turning heads wherever you go. With its 3.6L V6 engine and all-wheel drive, this Charger delivers a thrilling performance while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency.

Inside, you'll find a spacious cabin designed for comfort and convenience. Sink into the heated and cooled leather seats, and enjoy the luxury of features like a heated steering wheel and power seats. The Charger's advanced technology suite includes a premium sound system, GPS navigation, and a sunroof for an open-air experience. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth, SiriusXM radio, and steering wheel controls. With 87,100km on the odometer, this Charger has plenty of life left in it, and its warranty provides peace of mind.

For more information please call us today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Super Track Pak
Knee Air Bag
Black Alloys

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2022 Kia Forte EX LANE DEPARTURE/HEATED STEERING WHEEL!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 Kia Forte EX LANE DEPARTURE/HEATED STEERING WHEEL!! 72,900 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium LEATHER/NAVIGATION!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium LEATHER/NAVIGATION!! 93,900 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium COLD AIR INTAKE/DUAL EXHAUST!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium COLD AIR INTAKE/DUAL EXHAUST!! 137,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Charger