$28,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Charger
SXT AWD/NAVIGATION!!
2019 Dodge Charger
SXT AWD/NAVIGATION!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the power and luxury of a Dodge Charger SXT AWD/NAVIGATION!! at Eckert Auto Sales! This 2019 model boasts a sleek white exterior and a sophisticated black interior, turning heads wherever you go. With its 3.6L V6 engine and all-wheel drive, this Charger delivers a thrilling performance while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency.
Inside, you'll find a spacious cabin designed for comfort and convenience. Sink into the heated and cooled leather seats, and enjoy the luxury of features like a heated steering wheel and power seats. The Charger's advanced technology suite includes a premium sound system, GPS navigation, and a sunroof for an open-air experience. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth, SiriusXM radio, and steering wheel controls. With 87,100km on the odometer, this Charger has plenty of life left in it, and its warranty provides peace of mind.
For more information please call us today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100