Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Get ready to experience the thrill of the open road in this sleek and powerful 2019 Dodge Charger SXT AWD! This stunning white sedan with a black leather interior is packed with features that will make every drive a joy. From its powerful 3.6L V6 engine to its all-wheel drive system, this Charger is ready to handle anything you throw at it. With only 87,100km on the odometer, this Charger is just getting started.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Step inside and be greeted by luxurious features like heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium sound system. Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, keyless entry, and a sunroof that lets you soak in the sunshine. Navigate your journey with ease thanks to the built-in GPS navigation system.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>This Charger is the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and technology. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to experience it for yourself! For more information call us today at (705)797-1100.</p>

2019 Dodge Charger

87,100 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT AWD SUNROOF/NAVIGATION!!

Watch This Vehicle
12055438

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT AWD SUNROOF/NAVIGATION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1735675475
  2. 1735675477
  3. 1735675479
  4. 1735675480
  5. 1735675482
  6. 1735675484
  7. 1735675486
  8. 1735675488
  9. 1735675490
  10. 1735675492
  11. 1735675494
  12. 1735675496
  13. 1735675497
  14. 1735675499
  15. 1735675501
  16. 1735675503
  17. 1735675505
  18. 1735675507
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDXJG9KH611751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to experience the thrill of the open road in this sleek and powerful 2019 Dodge Charger SXT AWD! This stunning white sedan with a black leather interior is packed with features that will make every drive a joy. From its powerful 3.6L V6 engine to its all-wheel drive system, this Charger is ready to handle anything you throw at it. With only 87,100km on the odometer, this Charger is just getting started.

Step inside and be greeted by luxurious features like heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium sound system. Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, keyless entry, and a sunroof that lets you soak in the sunshine. Navigate your journey with ease thanks to the built-in GPS navigation system.

This Charger is the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and technology. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to experience it for yourself! For more information call us today at (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD SUNROOF!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD SUNROOF!! 117,800 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium/LEATHER/305 HORSEPOWER!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium/LEATHER/305 HORSEPOWER!! 137,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT CREW CAB/4X4!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT CREW CAB/4X4!! 83,300 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Charger