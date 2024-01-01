$28,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Charger
SXT AWD SUNROOF/NAVIGATION!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the thrill of the open road in this sleek and powerful 2019 Dodge Charger SXT AWD! This stunning white sedan with a black leather interior is packed with features that will make every drive a joy. From its powerful 3.6L V6 engine to its all-wheel drive system, this Charger is ready to handle anything you throw at it. With only 87,100km on the odometer, this Charger is just getting started.
Step inside and be greeted by luxurious features like heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium sound system. Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, keyless entry, and a sunroof that lets you soak in the sunshine. Navigate your journey with ease thanks to the built-in GPS navigation system.
This Charger is the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and technology. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to experience it for yourself! For more information call us today at (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
