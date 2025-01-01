$28,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Charger
SXT ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2019 Dodge Charger SXT ALL WHEEL DRIVE from Eckert Auto Sales. This white beauty with a black interior boasts a powerful 3.6L V6 engine, making it a thrill to drive, while the all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in any weather. With just 87,100km on the odometer, this Charger is practically brand new, and its impressive list of features promises comfort, convenience, and cutting-edge technology.
Step inside and be greeted by luxurious leather seats that are heated and cooled for ultimate comfort. Enjoy a premium sound system while you cruise, and stay connected with the Bluetooth system and SiriusXM radio. Navigating is effortless thanks to the built-in GPS, while the push-button start, power seats, and steering wheel controls add to the luxurious feel.
This 2019 Dodge Charger SXT ALL WHEEL DRIVE is waiting for you at Eckert Auto Sales. Come in and experience the thrill of driving this powerful and feature-rich sedan today!
For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
