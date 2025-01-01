Menu
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2019 Dodge Charger SXT ALL WHEEL DRIVE from Eckert Auto Sales. This white beauty with a black interior boasts a powerful 3.6L V6 engine, making it a thrill to drive, while the all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in any weather. With just 87,100km on the odometer, this Charger is practically brand new, and its impressive list of features promises comfort, convenience, and cutting-edge technology.

Step inside and be greeted by luxurious leather seats that are heated and cooled for ultimate comfort. Enjoy a premium sound system while you cruise, and stay connected with the Bluetooth system and SiriusXM radio. Navigating is effortless thanks to the built-in GPS, while the push-button start, power seats, and steering wheel controls add to the luxurious feel.

This 2019 Dodge Charger SXT ALL WHEEL DRIVE is waiting for you at Eckert Auto Sales. Come in and experience the thrill of driving this powerful and feature-rich sedan today!

For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.

2019 Dodge Charger

87,100 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Charger

SXT ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!

12168450

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDXJG9KH611750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Super Track Pak
Knee Air Bag
Black Alloys

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Dodge Charger