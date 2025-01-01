$28,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Charger
SXT AWD LEATHER/SUNROOF/NAVIGATION!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads with this sleek and powerful 2019 Dodge Charger SXT AWD! This white beauty boasts a black leather interior and is packed with features to make every drive an absolute thrill. With a 3.6L V6 engine and all-wheel drive, this Charger is ready to tackle any road, while its luxurious features ensure you arrive in style.
At Eckert Auto Sales, we take pride in offering top-quality used vehicles, and this Charger is no exception. With just 87,100km on the odometer, it's ready for many more adventures. This Charger comes equipped with a sunroof, navigation system, heated seats, and a premium sound system. And don't forget the convenience of push-button start, keyless entry, and a power trunk!
Come visit Eckert Auto Sales today to experience the power and luxury of this Dodge Charger firsthand. You won't be disappointed!
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
