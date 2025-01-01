$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,524KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG1KR582522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 87,524 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivans 2WD, SXT Premium Plus 2WD, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Billet Metallic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE TORINO LEATHERETTE W/SUEDE INSERTS
POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Right Power Sliding Door Power Liftgate Left Power Sliding Door
RADIO: 430N -inc: Garmin Navigation Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SXT PREMIUM PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 2nd-Row Power Windows Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Premium Interior Accents Body-Colour Sill Applique Fog Lamps Rear Air Conditioning...
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Shift...
SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Radio: 430 40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen HDMI Port 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Char...
