2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

70,399 KM

Details Features

$32,288

+ tax & licensing
$32,288

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$32,288

+ taxes & licensing

70,399KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8325936
  • Stock #: 32349AU
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5KR505183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 32349AU
  • Mileage 70,399 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

