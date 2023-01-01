Menu
2019 Ford EcoSport

82,900 KM

Details

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Ford EcoSport

2019 Ford EcoSport

Titanium ALL WHEEL DRIVE/APPLE CARPLAY!!

2019 Ford EcoSport

Titanium ALL WHEEL DRIVE/APPLE CARPLAY!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

82,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10544679
  • VIN: MAJ6S3KL7KC255511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,900 KM

Vehicle Description

TAKE THIS TO LOOK AT THE FALL LEAVES,  A TITANIUM ALL WHEEL DRIVE ECO SPORT WITH POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND NAVIGATION!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Cross-Traffic Alert

