2019 Ford EcoSport

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 2 , 9 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10544679

10544679 VIN: MAJ6S3KL7KC255511

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 82,900 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.