Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2019 Ford EcoSport
Titanium ALL WHEEL DRIVE/APPLE CARPLAY!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
82,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10544679
- VIN: MAJ6S3KL7KC255511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,900 KM
Vehicle Description
TAKE THIS TO LOOK AT THE FALL LEAVES, A TITANIUM ALL WHEEL DRIVE ECO SPORT WITH POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND NAVIGATION!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Cross-Traffic Alert
