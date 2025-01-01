Menu
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This stylish SUV boasts a powerful 2L 4-cylinder engine, delivering a smooth and efficient ride. The Titanium trim comes loaded with luxurious features, including leather seating, a sunroof, and a premium sound system, making every journey a pleasure.

This EcoSport is equipped with all the modern technology you could want, including navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Stay comfortable and safe year-round with heated seats and a heated steering wheel. This vehicle is ready for adventure with its 4-wheel drive system and has a spacious interior with folding rear seats, perfect for hauling cargo. With only 131,000 km on the odometer, this EcoSport is ready for many more adventures!

Dont miss your chance to own this exceptional Ford EcoSport Titanium. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today or call us at (705)797-1100.

2019 Ford EcoSport

131,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford EcoSport

Titanium NAVIGATION/LEATHER/SUNROOF!!

12124620

2019 Ford EcoSport

Titanium NAVIGATION/LEATHER/SUNROOF!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN MAJ6S3KL1KC255471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Ford EcoSport