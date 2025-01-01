$15,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford EcoSport
Titanium NAVIGATION/LEATHER/SUNROOF!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This stylish SUV boasts a powerful 2L 4-cylinder engine, delivering a smooth and efficient ride. The Titanium trim comes loaded with luxurious features, including leather seating, a sunroof, and a premium sound system, making every journey a pleasure.
This EcoSport is equipped with all the modern technology you could want, including navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Stay comfortable and safe year-round with heated seats and a heated steering wheel. This vehicle is ready for adventure with its 4-wheel drive system and has a spacious interior with folding rear seats, perfect for hauling cargo. With only 131,000 km on the odometer, this EcoSport is ready for many more adventures!
Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional Ford EcoSport Titanium. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today or call us at (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Eckert Auto Sales
